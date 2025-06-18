SoLAcc launches new Health Studies degree and internship

This fall, South Louisiana Community College is launching a new Health Studies Internship- an experience-driven course designed to prepare students for non-clinical careers in the healthcare industry. The for-credit internship course marks a major step forward for the Health Studies degree, a program designed to support students who want to work in healthcare but not necessarily at the bedside.

"In every other healthcare program we offer, such as Nursing or Medical Lab Science, students participate in clinicals or internships," said Harmony Rochon, Assistant Dean of Allied Health. "It only made sense to provide the same type of work-based learning experience for students in Health Studies."

Originally created to give healthcare-focused students a more intentional alternative to the General Studies track, the Health Studies Associate degree prepares students for administrative, operational, and leadership roles within healthcare systems. The program can serve as a standalone credential for entry-level work-or as a steppingstone to a four-year degree in healthcare administration or a related field.

The new course, set to begin in Fall 2025, will enroll up to 25 students in its inaugural semester. Rather than rotating through hospital floors or labs, students will engage in hands-on learning through healthcare organizations that support operations, strategy, and outreach. Potential internship areas include healthcare management, health information, EMS, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, laboratory administration, hospital leadership, and more.

"The internship is designed to help students see what's possible," said Rochon. "It's a structured opportunity to learn how different healthcare careers work behind the scenes-and how to get there."

SoLAcc plans to leverage its strong relationships with regional healthcare providers, many of whom are already involved in clinical training, philanthropic support, and academic program development. These partners will play an important role in shaping students' real-world experiences while building a pipeline of future healthcare leaders.

While the initial partner list is still being finalized, Rochon said the long-term vision is clear: "We want to grow this into a course that generates interest across campus, helps healthcare businesses fill vital roles, and gives students a powerful launchpad into fulfilling, lucrative careers."

Whether students are drawn to data, communication, management, or logistics, the Health Studies degree and its new internship offer a dynamic way to enter the healthcare field and make a difference.