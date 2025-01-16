SLEMCO making plans for next week’s winter weather

SLEMCO has put numerous plans into place before next week’s predicted arctic blast to ensure crews are ready to handle any possible power outages.

Starting Sunday, temperatures will plummet in SLEMCO’s service area, and 10-20 mph winds will blow from the North. The good news is that the cold weather won’t arrive with rain, which should prevent ice from building up on power lines, particularly in wide-open areas.

Unless things change, late Monday evening, however, the expected sub-freezing temperatures will be combined with a wintry mix of snow and North winds, which could allow ice to build on power lines and cause outages.

SLEMCO has taken several steps that will go into effect beginning Monday, January 20 to plan for possible weather-related outages next week:

· Maximized the number of in-house field crews on-call to be available to be dispatched for power restoration

· Switched contractor crews from new construction projects to on-call for power restoration

· Redirected both in-house and contractor Right-of-Way Tree trimming crews from regular tree-trimming maintenance to assist with tree removal where needed for power restoration

· Recent tree-related outages have been prioritized for maintenance trimming prior to next week’s winter weather

· Adjusted electric control devices to optimize performance, based on forecasted temperatures

· Reduced span distances by adding poles to substation feeders affected in the past by ice to reduce wind/ice-related power line “galloping”

· Newly requested services are temporarily being paused to allow all field operations personnel to prioritize power restoration

· Reviewed historical substation feeder load data to determine which feeders are most likely to become heavily loaded with power consumption due to heating equipment, and have pre-planned options for back feeding, should the need arise

· Made certain all equipment that is cold-weather sensitive has been re-checked and maintained to maximize proper performance during outage restoration. This includes everything from vehicles to small equipment to hydraulics

· Planned for major outage communications via SLEMCO’s Facebook page several times a day

Outages can be reported by calling SLEMCO at 1-888-275-3626, or customers can log in to their SmartHub accounts to report outages. Downed power lines should be considered energized. Don’t go near them. Contact us at 1-888-275-3626.