Sharing the road: How bicyclists feel about National Bike Safety month

LAFAYETTE, La. — Summer is here which likely means more people in our community are going to hop on their trusty two-wheelers and enjoy the city, but some in our community would like to kindly remind others that we all must still share the road.

The month of May is dedicated to honoring cyclists, encouraging others to join in on the biking fun, and reminding both motorists and bikers to remain aware on the busy roadways.

KATC met Ray Touchet, who has been an avid cyclist for most of his life. It's also his only means of transportation, yet he has experienced the dangers of distracted drivers firsthand, having been hit by them in the past.

According to the LA Highway Safety Commission in 2022, there were 44 bicycle fatalities and 558 bicycle injuries in Louisiana.

"It’s not a safe thing in Louisiana - not in Lafayette anyway - because of the people around here don’t pay attention to other people or bicyclists. You know why? Their phone. It’s the biggest distraction a driver can have," he says.

Ashley Morano, Transportation Planner at Acadiana Planning Commission, also wants to express the need to highlight this month especially for vulnerable roadway users, pedestrians and bikers, who are more likely to suffer more severe injuries or even death.

"We really need to make sure that when we are operating a motor vehicle, it's 3,000 5,000 pounds of heavy weight going on in the roadway," Morano. "You don't want to be having a negative interaction of someone who is walking, someone who is biking or on a motorcycle. Because their chances of fatality is much much higher. They have just as much right to the roadway as you do, and we want to make drivers just think about when you are driving around them, just driving more cautiously. "

