Calling all Ragin' Cajuns and Tigers fans!

The Salvation Army of Lafayette is introducing a new volunteer opportunity for bell ringing, exclusively for Ragin Cajun Fans and LSU Tiger fans.

There are eleven days remaining to make a difference. Register at ring.com or contact Captain Bruce Williams at (337)230-1384 to book a shift and represent your favorite team.

Multiple locations are available in Lafayette, Broussard, Opelousas, and Breaux Bridge.