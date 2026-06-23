Registration open for Angola Youth Retreat, set for Aug. 1

Registration is now open for the annual Angola Youth Retreat, hosted by A New Chapter PUSH community organization, scheduled for Saturday, August 1, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Angola Youth Retreat happening Aug. 1

Organizers say the purpose of the retreat is to bring Acadiana's youth, especially those ages 12 to 17, to tour the facility and meet with "juvenile lifers," or people sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a crime they committed under age 18, in the hopes of deterring young men and women from following a similar path.

There is room for approximately 40 to 50 kids and the retreat is free of charge, but organizers say donations are welcome from those who wish to contribute.

If you'd like to donate or get more information, you're asked to contact Sister Carla Seymour and Rev. Wilfred Johnson at 337-241-1972.

To learn more about A New Chapter PUSH, which is based in New Iberia, click here.

