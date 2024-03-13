Ramadan 2024: Observance and Community Unity

LAFAYETTE, La. — The holy month of Ramadan is here, and Muslims around the world prepare for a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting. In return, they ask for understanding.

One of Islam's five pillars of Ramadan is observed by not eating or drinking from dawn until sunset. For those in our community who follow this month they would like to raise awareness about being just mindful of those who partake in the practice.

Especially in environments like schools and workplaces where fasting individuals may face unique challenges.

Azme Abbas, President of the Arabic Culture Club, has been fasting for nine years.

"It's a way to build a special relationship with you and God where you learn to be patient and learn gratitude. Every year when Ramadan comes around, I experience a new way of spiritual growth when I fast," Abbas says.

Those who are elderly, pregnant, or have health conditions are not expected to follow the fast.

Azi Yazdi, whose 14-year-old son will be fasting for the second time this year, took to social media to remind others of this particular month.

"As much as on the surface it appears people here and school systems here don’t care about Muslim kids or religion and our faith, they are very welcoming," Yazdi said.

She points out that while Muslims do not seek special accommodations, a little understanding can go a long way.

"If anyone listening works in a school system or in a classroom, just understand that if a child who is starting to fast seems a little bit slower in PE, if they seem a little bit sleepy in the mornings, if they seem kind of tired, especially in the beginning, it's because their bodies are adjusting to fasting," Yazdi said. "Just to be mindful, like 'Hey, I noticed you're fasting, you wanna go outside? You don’t have to hang out here while everyone is eating.' Those little things matter."

Abbas's organization hopes to continue educating the city about Ramadan practices.

"My friends are really helpful when it comes to fasting. In front of me, they don’t eat or drink out of respect because they know I'm fasting. That's the most beautiful thing when it comes to Ramadan, you get to fast and grow your own relationship with God, but you also teach the community around you," he says.

Yazdi and Abbas tell KATC that fasting isn't just about personal growth and bringing people closer together.

