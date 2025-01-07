Qualifying for February election starts today

Qualifying for the Feb. 15 Special Primary Election for State Senator in the 14th and 23rd Senatorial Districts will take place Jan. 7 - 9.

Cleo Fields, who was elected to the US House of Representatives, held the District 14 seat. Page Cortez of Lafayette held the District 23 seat.

All candidates must qualify with their parish clerk of court. Candidates may qualify for office by paying a qualifying fee or by filing a nominating petition, and are encouraged to check with their local Clerk of Court for specific parish hours. More information, including contact information for parish Clerk of Court Offices, can be found by visiting GeauxVote.com and selecting the Election Qualifying link. Once qualified, candidates will appear on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov.

Pursuant to Act 312 of the 2020 Regular Session and Act 35 of the 2022 Regular Session, qualifying candidates will be required to provide an email address and present a valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana identification card. The email address provided will be listed on the secretary of state’s website.

For more information on qualifying, visit the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.la.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805.