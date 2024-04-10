Power outages reported in Acadiana

With today's severe weather, reports of downed trees and power lines have been coming in all morning.

Here are the outages being reported by Acadiana's power companies on their outage maps as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:

Acadia Parish

Slemco: 6,807 customers without power. That's 46 percent of their 14,925 Acadia Parish customers.

CLECO: 1,702 customers without power.

Entergy: 1,120 customers without power.

Evangeline Parish

Slemco: 981 customers without power. That's 55 percent of their 1,804 Evangeline Parish customers.

CLECO: 873 customers without power.

Entergy: No outages reported

Iberia Parish

Slemco: No outages reported.

CLECO: 330 customers without power

Entergy: 1,046 customers without power

Jeff Davis Parish

Entergy: 2,855 customers without power

Lafayette Parish

Slemco: 1,835 customers without power. That's 4 percent of their 44,051 Lafayette Parish customers.

CLECO: No outages reported.

Entergy: 100 customers without power.

LUS: 400 customers without power. LUS also is predicting outages for another 93 customers.

St. Landry Parish

Parish government officials sent out the following:

32000 people in St. Landry Parish currently without power — 68% of the parish without power

20 powerlines down north of Washington. State police is aware and en route

About 30 roads with trees down

Trees down:

182 Harry Guilbeau in Opelousas

Grand Marias Road in Leonville

Don Guilbeau Rd in Arnaudville

Mushroom Rd in Arnaudville

Judson Walsh Drive in Opelousas

School Rd in Lawtell

Borel Rd in Sunset

Edward Rd in Opelousas

Thelma Drive in Sunset

8 poles are down on Highway 10 — 2 miles north of I-49 in Lawtell

Powerlines Down:

Grolee and Raymond in Opelousas powerline down and debris

Auzenne Road in Leonville

Robert Daily Road in Sunset

Hypolite Miller Road in Sunset

Highway 90 near Chretien point in Opelousas

7315 Highway 105 Road Blockage in Krotz Springs

107 Normal LeJeune Road in Krotz Springs

5450 Highway 31 tree on road in Opelousas

St. Martin Parish

Slemco: 4,074 customers without power. That's 24 percent of their 16,787 St. Martin Parish customers.

CLECO: 645 customers without power.

Entergy: No outages reported.

St. Mary Parish

Slemco: No outages reported.

CLECO: Nine customers without power.

Entergy: 130 customers without power.

Vermilion Parish

Slemco: 19 customers without power. That's less than 1 percent of their 15,605 Vermilion Parish customers.

CLECO: No outages reported.

Entergy: 428 customers without power.