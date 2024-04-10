Power outages reported in Acadiana

With today's severe weather, reports of downed trees and power lines have been coming in all morning.
Here are the outages being reported by Acadiana's power companies on their outage maps as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday:
Acadia Parish
Slemco: 6,807 customers without power. That's 46 percent of their 14,925 Acadia Parish customers.
CLECO: 1,702 customers without power.
Entergy: 1,120 customers without power.
Evangeline Parish
Slemco: 981 customers without power. That's 55 percent of their 1,804 Evangeline Parish customers.
CLECO: 873 customers without power.
Entergy: No outages reported
Iberia Parish
Slemco: No outages reported.
CLECO: 330 customers without power
Entergy: 1,046 customers without power
Jeff Davis Parish
Entergy: 2,855 customers without power
Lafayette Parish
Slemco: 1,835 customers without power. That's 4 percent of their 44,051 Lafayette Parish customers.
CLECO: No outages reported.
Entergy: 100 customers without power.
LUS: 400 customers without power. LUS also is predicting outages for another 93 customers.
St. Landry Parish
Parish government officials sent out the following:
32000 people in St. Landry Parish currently without power — 68% of the parish without power
20 powerlines down north of Washington. State police is aware and en route
About 30 roads with trees down
Trees down:
182 Harry Guilbeau in Opelousas
Grand Marias Road in Leonville
Don Guilbeau Rd in Arnaudville
Mushroom Rd in Arnaudville
Judson Walsh Drive in Opelousas
School Rd in Lawtell
Borel Rd in Sunset
Edward Rd in Opelousas
Thelma Drive in Sunset
8 poles are down on Highway 10 — 2 miles north of I-49 in Lawtell
Powerlines Down:
Grolee and Raymond in Opelousas powerline down and debris
Auzenne Road in Leonville
Robert Daily Road in Sunset
Hypolite Miller Road in Sunset
Highway 90 near Chretien point in Opelousas
7315 Highway 105 Road Blockage in Krotz Springs
107 Normal LeJeune Road in Krotz Springs
5450 Highway 31 tree on road in Opelousas
St. Martin Parish
Slemco: 4,074 customers without power. That's 24 percent of their 16,787 St. Martin Parish customers.
CLECO: 645 customers without power.
Entergy: No outages reported.
St. Mary Parish
Slemco: No outages reported.
CLECO: Nine customers without power.
Entergy: 130 customers without power.
Vermilion Parish
Slemco: 19 customers without power. That's less than 1 percent of their 15,605 Vermilion Parish customers.
CLECO: No outages reported.
Entergy: 428 customers without power.