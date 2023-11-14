Opening day for new coffee shop on northside

LAFAYETTE, La. — The newly opened coffee shop will be the first of it's kind on the Northside. According to Google Maps, Black Cat Coffee House is the only cafe to show up online that is north of Cameron Street and Mudd Ave.

Meaning that there's not much coffee options available to those needing a caffeine kick.

"It's definitely a great experience to now have a coffee shop that's both efficient and aesthetically pleasing on the northside," Levine says.

Ariel Levine is resident of the northside and tells KATC that she will be a regular at the cafe.

"I feel some of the times ike our coffee times we are having pre-packed coffee but it's gonna be good to have something fresh, somewhere to come and have a good nice coffee and to study because there's lots of tables with outlets for people to study to get more work done. I'm excited about development," she says.

Gethsemaney Agurrie is just 19 years old and hopes that this addition to the city is well received.

"They always say thank you, we need something like this or I'm so glad I'll stop here every morning. I'm very excited and thankful for this and it makes me feel great and it kind of reassures me of that feeling that it was meant to be here," Aguirre expresses.

One other coffee lover decided to drive across town to support the young business woman.

"Supporting small businesses is super important especially when you can support someone who is a person of color or someone who is really young," Jerica Bouley said. "Like it is crazy how young the owner of the place is."

If you've been thinking about starting your own business on the northside, Agurrie has a piece of advice for you.

"If there's a demand go for it,"says Aguirre.