New music regulations for Carencro Mardi Gras Association parade

CARENCRO, La. — The Carencro Mardi Gras Association has set new rules for the upcoming parade season.

One of those is requiring DJs on parade floats to only play clean music without profanity.

Savonksy "DJ Voz" Scott, is supportive of the policy.

"They're putting restrictions in place because at the end of the day Carencro parade is a family oriented parade and they want everybody to stay safe," he says.

In a statement to KATC, CMA says:

"The CMA has to get permission from the City Council with a majority vote to facilitate the Mardi Gras Parade. The Council had a large number of complaints about obscene music, language and public display of bodily parts of float riders the past few years. Without rules being put into place, it’s likely there wouldn't be parade this year."

For DJ Voz, he and other DJs just want to be clear on what exact music they are allowed to play.

"Why can't we play a radio remix because radio versions are clean remix of it? We are not sure what that is and that's why we are confused," he stated.

The use of microphone for DJs while playing music will also be banned.

"There's a no mic policy we can flow with that as long as they can clear it up and play clean music we can be fine."

CMA also stated that the use of microphones by DJs is being prohibited because of the incidents in the past years.

"Floats Captain's were asked to prevent the DJs with microphones to use profanity. That Didn’t happen."

"As DJS we all have clean playlists," he says. "So it's good we can come in get in the mix and get the crowds the way they get it's Mardi Gras so everybody is looking forward to Mardi Gras," Voz says.

"The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is a family gathering for both Carencro Citizens and patrons from all over the world, and it is our responsibility to have a Fun, Family, Friendly parade."

The Carencro Mardi Gras Assiocation starts off January 27th.