Navigating Dry January in Anticipation of the Vibrant Mardi Gras Celebrations

The month is known nationally as "Dry January" but here in Louisiana it might be hard to stick to with it being Mardi Gras season.

One clubhouse is opening their doors to those who need help staying sober ahead of these tempting weeks.

The Day One Foundation Clubhouse is a safe haven for those looking to get away from the booze filled festivities.

The foundation is dedicated to providing a supportive environment for individuals in recovery. As part of its ongoing efforts, the foundation is expanding its facility to incorporate a computer lab for job applications, a children's center to accommodate parents attending 12-step meetings, and a café area to foster connections among those on the journey of recovery.

According to alcohol.org, Americans consumed on average 4.5 drinks a day during Mardi Gras.

One of the foundation's board members, Jimmy Mallia, has faced challenges with alcoholism in the past. He believes that this center will be instrumental in providing support during a stressful time facing substance abuse.

"It’s always interesting in Lafayette to have dry January because it falls within Mardi Gras season. So it’s a contradiction in terms of itself to try to stay dry during the season but it’s a challenge 12 months out the year for the those struggling with addiction or alcoholism. We just wanna create a safe haven, you don’t have to go to those places where the temptation is too great or overwhelming or get back into the crowd that got you in trouble in the first place. There is Day One Center,” Mallia says.

The clubhouse is funded through membership fees, grants, and donations.

If you’re interested in joining Day One and are struggling to stay sober during the Mardi Gras season. Memberships cost $15 dollars per month and be able to receive a key fob to enjoy the facility and partake in club meetings.