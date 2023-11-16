Native American Culture Day coming to Vermilionville

November is Native American Heritage Month, celebrating the cultures and indigenous tribes in America.



The Coco Tribe of Canneci Tinne, along with several tribes from Louisiana will be at Vermilionville to acknowledge Native American Culture Day.

Tribes from across Louisiana will gather together and showcase crafts, traditional music, dancing and native drumming skills.

KATC spoke with the Chief of Coco Tribe of Canneci Tinné about how this day will celebrate and educate Louisiana's indigenous tribes.

"We are the local tribe here in Lafayette so it's very important that you stop and talk with us and get to know us and know some of the history of the tribe," says Chief Goodbear. "Learn that the tribe has been here all this time."

Native American Culture Day will be happening November 18th from 10-4pm at Vermilionville.