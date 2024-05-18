Watch Now
LUS restores all power outages caused by Thursday's storm

Posted at 6:09 PM, May 18, 2024
LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has restored 100 percent of the 4,500 power outages caused by the severe storm that struck the area around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, according to LUS spokesperson Micah Inglis.

The cities of Abbeville, Houma, Plaquemine, Rayne, Winnfield, and St. Martinville, along with the Town of Welsh, assisted LUS in restoring power to the impacted areas.

"LUS appreciates the patience our customers and members of the general public showed as we worked to restore all outages," said Inglis.

If you experience a power outage, call (337) 291-9200, and for downed power lines or other electrical/water issues, call (337) 291-5700.

To access updates using the LUS outage map, visit https://www.lus.org/map/ [lus.org].

