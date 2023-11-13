Louisiana performance scores: by the numbers

Lafayette, La - The Louisiana Department of Education released performance scores for the 2022-2023 school year. The findings show an increase statewide.

According to the data, the Lafayette Parish School District improved by 2.5 points from 2022. The Early College Academy ranked number one with a letter grade of A.

Throughout Acadiana, there were several significant gains. Acadia Parish saw an increase of 4.1 points from 2022.

Vermilion Parish became an A-ranked district after being a B-ranked district last year. The Vermilion Parish School system saw a 1.9 point increase in overall performance landing them in the top ten districts in the state of Louisiana.

Out of the top ten Acadiana schools, three schools were from Vermilion Parish. Kaplan, Erath, and North Vermilion High Schools were ranked with an A-grade status.

“Our kids are more than a number but the reality is the public and the outside world judges you by a number and a letter grade. So, I’m happy and I’m always excited when those happen but I’m more excited for our administrators, our teachers who work so so hard and our students. Our students, that’s a tough time, students are put under a lot of pressure and for our students to come through and execute. Our teachers; all of their hard work pays off. This doesn’t happen without a village, it takes a village, Superintendent Thomas Byler said.

As for the least performing parish, St. Martin comes in last with a letter grade of C.