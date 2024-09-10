Looking ahead: Roads to avoid

Francine hasn't arrived yet, so no storm-related road closures to report, but here are some resources for the next couple of days.
Statewide, you can see real-time updates of road closures, accidents, blocked lanes, etc. on the Louisiana DOTD's website here: https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts
On that site, you can set your map to display accidents, high water, closures, and you can access cameras on the Interstate system to view traffic flow.
Here are some links to power, traffic and other information:
Click Here for power outages
Click Here for LUS power outages
Click Here for traffic conditions around Lafayette Parish
Click Here for state highway road conditions
Entergy power outages
Slemco power outages
CLECO power outages
LAFAYETTE PARISH
Below is a list of locations in the Lafayette city limits prone to flooding and should be avoided by motorists once the rains begin. The link below can be utilized for a real time map of road closures in the area. All of this information also is available on LCG's social media sites along with the clickable link to access road closure map.
Here's the list:
Jefferson St and the Underpass
Jefferson St and Lee Ave
Jefferson St and Convent St
Jefferson St and Main Ave
Taft St and the railroad tracks near Vermilion St
North University Ave and the Underpass
Moss St and Mudd Ave
Mudd Ave and Evangeline Thwy
Willow St and N University Ave
Bertrand Dr and South College Rd
Camellia Blvd and Eastland Dr
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Guibeau Rd
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Eraste Landry Rd
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Ridge Rd
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dulles Dr
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dover Dr
Long Plantation Rd and Starling Ln
Once the weather starts, you can use this link to see a real-time map of closures due to high water and/or debris:
https://lcg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9bb1e04043594fc2aade87bb04660cb5&fbclid=IwY2xjawFNQCZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHcO4_gBlvJrxO4pIRF5Z6YjBVuTS-xW4TYksA06_RhGEB6LyqtudrYVxyg_aem_vXyt2H8vRzjN0XvYrMLZ8A [lcg.maps.arcgis.com]
ST. MARTIN PARISH
Here's a non-storm closure that's in effect as of Tuesday: McVeigh Road from Highway 31 (Main Highway) to the Pont Brulie Canal Bridge and the intersection of McVeigh Road and Pont Brulie Road, in the Arnaudville area, will be closed indefinitely.