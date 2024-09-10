Looking ahead: Roads to avoid

Francine hasn't arrived yet, so no storm-related road closures to report, but here are some resources for the next couple of days.

Statewide, you can see real-time updates of road closures, accidents, blocked lanes, etc. on the Louisiana DOTD's website here: https://www.511la.org/#:Alerts

On that site, you can set your map to display accidents, high water, closures, and you can access cameras on the Interstate system to view traffic flow.

Here are some links to power, traffic and other information:

Click Here for power outages

Click Here for LUS power outages

Click Here for traffic conditions around Lafayette Parish

Click Here for state highway road conditions

Entergy power outages

Slemco power outages

CLECO power outages

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Below is a list of locations in the Lafayette city limits prone to flooding and should be avoided by motorists once the rains begin. The link below can be utilized for a real time map of road closures in the area. All of this information also is available on LCG's social media sites along with the clickable link to access road closure map.

Here's the list:

Jefferson St and the Underpass

Jefferson St and Lee Ave

Jefferson St and Convent St

Jefferson St and Main Ave

Taft St and the railroad tracks near Vermilion St

North University Ave and the Underpass

Moss St and Mudd Ave

Mudd Ave and Evangeline Thwy

Willow St and N University Ave

Bertrand Dr and South College Rd

Camellia Blvd and Eastland Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Guibeau Rd

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Eraste Landry Rd

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Ridge Rd

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dulles Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dover Dr

Long Plantation Rd and Starling Ln

Once the weather starts, you can use this link to see a real-time map of closures due to high water and/or debris:

https://lcg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9bb1e04043594fc2aade87bb04660cb5&fbclid=IwY2xjawFNQCZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHcO4_gBlvJrxO4pIRF5Z6YjBVuTS-xW4TYksA06_RhGEB6LyqtudrYVxyg_aem_vXyt2H8vRzjN0XvYrMLZ8A [lcg.maps.arcgis.com]