Local food truck pays it forward

A Pay It Forward campaign at a local food truck has received over 200 pre-paid meals to help out anyone in need.

The owner of a food truck on Johnston Street has already paid for over 200 meals for people in need in our community.

The owner of Catin's Eatery Ronnie Stelly, realized there was a food insecurity population on Lafayette's busiest street.

"Being on Johnston street we have a lot of beggars and a lot of homeless that come by and they would come up and ask us for food and it would kill me to say no," says Stelly. "So we said ok, let's try this and see if we can get it. Being a small business I can't afford to feed people for free but the community stepped up."

At first, Joy Dodd was just ordering a burger for herself, but was inspired to order an additional meal.

"I think it's a great idea. I remember what it was like being a college student and not being able to afford just the comfort of a burger when you're stressed. There's plenty of reasons why people need a meal," she says.

"It's important for us to make sure everyone gets fed so if we can feed everyone this holiday season and other businesses or if other business wanna donate to us so we can do it I'm fine with it," he says.

Stelly quotes a famous chef, Anthony Bourdain about the need to give back.

"Barbecue may not be the road to world peace but it's a start."

Anyone who buys a meal and pays it forward will receive 10% off their order.