Local church gives back this holiday season

The Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church hosted a community food drive.
The Greater Pleasant Baptist Church
Church congregation preparing meals for their community food drive
Posted at 4:46 PM, Nov 22, 2023
ABBEVILLE, La. — During this season of giving, the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church held a community food drive.

Located in Abbeville, this local church provided members in the community with hot plates of food along with bags filled with groceries.

The community food drive gave out food to more than 15 cars and more than 50 plates were distributed.

“It does my heart joy to see people coming. To be able to put a smile on people’s faces is just a wonderful thing,” Bishop Mideate Derouen of Greater Pleasant Baptist Church said.

