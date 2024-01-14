LIST: Shelters to open during freezing weather

In response to the impending forecast of freezing temperatures, the following parishes have opened shelters for those in need:

St. Landry Parish

The Yambilee building and Word Ministries will open its doors to the public Monday, January 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm. President Bellard says animals are allowed inside as long as they do not pose a threat to other citizens inside the shelter.

If you require additional transportation assistance, please contact the parish government at 337-948-3688. If you operate a nursing home or care for the elderly and need assistance, you can contact the parish for more information.

Vermilion Parish

Kaplan will have a warming Shelter set up Monday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

The KC Hall is located at 1007 N Lejeune Ave, and the group is working with the Red Cross to provide shelter for people to go to if they need help.

If you have questions or need assistance the KC Hall phone number is 337-643-9805 and that number will be manned beginning Monday afternoon.

Calcasieu Parish

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is working with local agencies to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the upcoming freezing weather event. Two shelters will open at 2760 Power Centre Parkway in Lake Charles and at the Sulphur Community Center at 501 E. Burton in Sulphur.

The Lake Charles location will open Monday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. and will be open 24 hours daily until Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8:00 a.m. Three hot meals will be served daily, and shower and laundry facilities will be available.

The Sulphur facility will open today, Sunday January 14 at 6:00 p.m. and will be available for overnight use. It will close daily at 7:00 a.m. and open evenings at 6:00 p.m. through the end of the weather event. An evening meal and breakfast will be served. The Community Center will be open for their regular hours from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. but no beds will be available then. Lunch will be served.

The Lake Charles station is in partnership with Water’s Edge, The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department.

CPPJ is working with the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition for the Sulphur Location.

This list will be updated as new shelter locations open.