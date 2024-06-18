LIST: Sandbag locations around Acadiana

Here's a list of sandbag locations provided to us by local governments.

IBERIA PARISH

Sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:

· B.O.M Fire Station

· Grand Marais Fire Station

· Coteau Fire Station

· Delcambre water tower

· Loreauville City Park

· Lydia Fire Station

· Jeanerette at Fire Department

· Rynella Fire Department

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

CALCASIEU PARISH

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offers sand and bags to residents free of charge at the following locations.

Machines and employees on site:

· Former Old Tyme Variety Store location – 810 Ruth St., Sulphur

· Public Works East – 5500-B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles (go to back gates located on James Sudduth Parkway).

Self-bagging locations:

· Ward 1 Barn – 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 LA 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn – 2302 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Iowa City Hall – 115 N Thompson Ave, Iowa (baseball field)

· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks

· Vinton Public Works Yard – 1320 Hampton St., Vinton.

At the self-sandbagging locations, sand and bags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. Parish staff will maintain safety operations and supplies.

If lines are long, please limit sandbags to 15 per person. Residents can get back in line multiple times.