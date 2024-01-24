LIST: Road closures across Acadiana due to flooding

Below is a list of road closures due to flooding. This list will be updated as new information is released.
St. Landry Parish
We’ve received the following reports for flood roads:
- Heather Drive, Opelousas
- East Vine Street, Opelousas
- Debleiux Street, Opelousas
- Hogan Drive, Opelousas
- 2400 block of Hwy 167
- Dufilho Road, southeast of Lawtell
- Wisdom Road, Opelousas
- Section of Hwy 190 near Wisdom Road
- Blake Street, Opelousas
- Charles Burr Lane, Opelousas
- Austin Road, Opelousas
Evangeline Parish
- Opelousas Rd
- Portions of L'anse Meg Rd
- Portions of Rue du Coton