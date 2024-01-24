Watch Now
LIST: Road closures across Acadiana due to flooding

Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 10:24:51-05

Below is a list of road closures due to flooding. This list will be updated as new information is released.

St. Landry Parish

We’ve received the following reports for flood roads:

  • Heather Drive, Opelousas
  • East Vine Street, Opelousas
  • Debleiux Street, Opelousas
  • Hogan Drive, Opelousas
  • 2400 block of Hwy 167
  • Dufilho Road, southeast of Lawtell
  • Wisdom Road, Opelousas
  • Section of Hwy 190 near Wisdom Road
  • Blake Street, Opelousas
  • Charles Burr Lane, Opelousas
  • Austin Road, Opelousas

Evangeline Parish

  • Opelousas Rd
  • Portions of L'anse Meg Rd
  • Portions of Rue du Coton
