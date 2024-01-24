LIST: Road closures across Acadiana due to flooding

Below is a list of road closures due to flooding. This list will be updated as new information is released.

St. Landry Parish

We’ve received the following reports for flood roads:

Heather Drive, Opelousas

East Vine Street, Opelousas

Debleiux Street, Opelousas

Hogan Drive, Opelousas

2400 block of Hwy 167

Dufilho Road, southeast of Lawtell

Wisdom Road, Opelousas

Section of Hwy 190 near Wisdom Road

Blake Street, Opelousas

Charles Burr Lane, Opelousas

Austin Road, Opelousas

Evangeline Parish

