LIST: National Night Out events planned in Acadiana

Several agencies have set dates for National Night Out events in their area.

On Tuesday, October 1st, thousands of communities nationwide will gather for the “41st Annual National Night Out” (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), will involve over 16,700 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases around the world. NNO 2024 corporate sponsors are Starbucks, ADT and L.E.A.D.

National Night Out is designed to: (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

If you don't see your event here, but you would like it listed, please email the details to news@katctv.com

Here are the events we have so far, arranged by parish:

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette: The event, co-sponsored locally by Colonel James Lewis #20 Knights Templar and friends, along with Lafayette Police Department, will take place from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm on October 1. Residents in neighborhoods throughout Lafayette are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police at the MLK Center. Kids can enjoy a fun jump, pizza, face painting, meeting McGruff the Crime Dog and horses of LPD’s Mounted Patrol, and they can walk through the Lafayette Fire Department’s Smoke House where fog simulates smoke and firefighters teach them how smoke detectors work and how to escape a fire. High school students interested in a career in law enforcement can learn about and sign up for the LPD Explorer Program. In addition, nearly a dozen organizations will be on hand offering information to those who attend.

Broussard: National Night Out will be held October 1 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the soccer parking area of the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park. There will be food and activities for kids. The Broussard Police Department and the Broussard Fire Department will be there to show off their equipment and talk to residents.

Carencro: National Night Out will be held October 1 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., hosted by the Carencro Police Department at 5025 N. University Ave. Residents are invited to come out and meet their neighbors and first responders. There will be hot dogs, games, fun jumps, a smoke house and door prizes.