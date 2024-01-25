LIST: King Cake EVERYTHING!

ACADIANA, La. — I'm sure many of you have seen the viral king cake egg rolls and churros, but those aren't the only king cake-inspired items around.

I reached out to our friends in the Foodies of Lafayette Facebook group to ask what some of the more unique finds have been this season and where they found them. With their answers and some research of my own, this list was created.

The list will be updated as I gather more tips!

If you have had an interesting king cake-inspired item this Mardi Gras season and want to add it to the list, send the name of the item and establishment/person you got it from to calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

BAKED GOODS:



Bread Pudding:

Piece of Cake Lafayette Bakery at 1507 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette Mrs. B's Sweets and Treats at 817 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard Sweet Envie, LLC at 4203 Moss St. in Lafayette Watch Me Whip at 307 Church St. in Youngsville Mindi LeBlanc on Facebook Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries, typically found at Parc de Oaks at 3302 Moss St. in Lafayette

*see Facebook page for dates and times* DON'S Seafood at 4309 Johnston in Lafayette

Cronut:

A cronut is a pastry that resembles a donut but is made with a croissant-like dough.

Miko's Donuts at 137 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard

Cheesecake:

LA Cheesecake Bakery at 243 Knollwood Dr. in Lafayette Mrs. B's Sweets and Treats at 817 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard Cottage Crumbs Confections, place orders via Facebook Messenger 2 Girls And A Cheesecake, place orders via Facebook Messenger or phone: 956-622-0453

Macarons:

Natalie Catherine Sibile, place orders via Facebook or email: macnificentmacarons@yahoo.com LouE's Sweets, LLC, place orders via Facebook, Instagram, on their website or phone: 337-849-4774

Mardi Gras Mambo Cake:

The Emma Shoppe, place order via Facebookor text: 337-849-4774

Cookie Cake:

Caroline's Cookies at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Ste. 124 in Lafayette

Stuffed Cupcakes:

The Emma Shoppe, place order via Facebookor text: 337-849-4774

Dessert Calzone:

Rotolo's Pizzeria at 200 Hector Connoly Rd. in Carencro

Cookies:

My Breast Friend Lactation Cookies (lactation cookies), place orders on their website Sweet n Simple, place orders via Facebook Messenger

Croissant:

Lucia Bakehouse at 607 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette

Whoopie Pie:

Barbie's Pennsylvania Whoopie Pies, place order via Facebook



SAVORY ITEMS:



Burger:

Catin's Eatery

*see Facebook page for food truck location and times*

Sushi King Cake:

Samurai Sushi Bar Two at 201 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard Rock-n-Sake at 107 Stonemont Rd. in Lafayette

Boudin King Cake:

Cajun Market Donut Co. at 1812 W. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette Village Deaux at 115 Derek Plaza Dr. in Carencro Village Deaux at 7992 1/2 Maurice Ave. in Maurice Village Deaux at 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia Rouses Market Thee Heavenly Donut at 2815 Grand Point Hwy. in Henderson/Breaux Bridge Eat Fuel Fleurish (original and vegan options available), place order on website Nina Creole, find where the food truck will be on her website

Muffuletta:

Rouses Market



HEALTH-CONSCIOUS OPTIONS:



Eat Fit King Cake (gluten free, grain free, low carb, zero sugar, keto, dairy free):

Whole Foods select locations of PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Keto King Cake, Gluten-free King Cake and Dairy and Egg-free King Cake:

Yum, Y'all, place orders via Facebook, Instagram or phone: 337-344-3518

Allergy-friendly Vegan King Cake (nut free, dairy free, egg free):

Cher t'Dough at 2014 Hwy. 182 Ste. A in Bayou Vista

Vegan King Cake:

Eat Fuel Fleurish, place order on website



MAKE IT DEEP FRIED!:



Churros: The Churros Boutique at 5725 Johnston St. in Lafayette

Egg Rolls: Nina Creole, find where the food truck will be on her website



MISCELLANEOUS SNACKS AND TREATS:



Mini Pancakes:

Pancake Haus, place order on their website

*Cheesecake King Cake Mini Pancakes also available*

Cotton Candy:

JuJu's Fluff 'N Stuff, place order via Facebook Messenger



BEVERAGES:

