LIST: King Cake EVERYTHING!

ACADIANA, La. — I'm sure many of you have seen the viral king cake egg rolls and churros, but those aren't the only king cake-inspired items around.
I reached out to our friends in the Foodies of Lafayette Facebook group to ask what some of the more unique finds have been this season and where they found them. With their answers and some research of my own, this list was created.
The list will be updated as I gather more tips!
If you have had an interesting king cake-inspired item this Mardi Gras season and want to add it to the list, send the name of the item and establishment/person you got it from to calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.
BAKED GOODS:
- Bread Pudding:
- Piece of Cake Lafayette Bakery at 1507 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette
- Mrs. B's Sweets and Treats at 817 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard
- Sweet Envie, LLC at 4203 Moss St. in Lafayette
- Watch Me Whip at 307 Church St. in Youngsville
- Mindi LeBlanc on Facebook
- Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries, typically found at Parc de Oaks at 3302 Moss St. in Lafayette
*see Facebook page for dates and times*
- DON'S Seafood at 4309 Johnston in Lafayette
- Cronut:
A cronut is a pastry that resembles a donut but is made with a croissant-like dough.
- Miko's Donuts at 137 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard
- Cheesecake:
- LA Cheesecake Bakery at 243 Knollwood Dr. in Lafayette
- Mrs. B's Sweets and Treats at 817 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard
- Cottage Crumbs Confections, place orders via Facebook Messenger
- 2 Girls And A Cheesecake, place orders via Facebook Messenger or phone: 956-622-0453
- Macarons:
- Mardi Gras Mambo Cake:
- The Emma Shoppe, place order via Facebookor text: 337-849-4774
- Cookie Cake:
- Caroline's Cookies at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Ste. 124 in Lafayette
- Stuffed Cupcakes:
- The Emma Shoppe, place order via Facebookor text: 337-849-4774
- Dessert Calzone:
- Rotolo's Pizzeria at 200 Hector Connoly Rd. in Carencro
- Cookies:
- My Breast Friend Lactation Cookies (lactation cookies), place orders on their website
- Sweet n Simple, place orders via Facebook Messenger
- Croissant:
- Lucia Bakehouse at 607 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette
- Whoopie Pie:
- Barbie's Pennsylvania Whoopie Pies, place order via Facebook
SAVORY ITEMS:
- Burger:
- Catin's Eatery
*see Facebook page for food truck location and times*
- Catin's Eatery
- Sushi King Cake:
- Samurai Sushi Bar Two at 201 Albertson Pkwy. in Broussard
- Rock-n-Sake at 107 Stonemont Rd. in Lafayette
- Boudin King Cake:
- Cajun Market Donut Co. at 1812 W. Pinhook Rd. in Lafayette
- Village Deaux at 115 Derek Plaza Dr. in Carencro
- Village Deaux at 7992 1/2 Maurice Ave. in Maurice
- Village Deaux at 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. in New Iberia
- Rouses Market
- Thee Heavenly Donut at 2815 Grand Point Hwy. in Henderson/Breaux Bridge
- Eat Fuel Fleurish (original and vegan options available), place order on website
- Nina Creole, find where the food truck will be on her website
- Muffuletta:
- Rouses Market
HEALTH-CONSCIOUS OPTIONS:
- Eat Fit King Cake (gluten free, grain free, low carb, zero sugar, keto, dairy free):
- Whole Foods
- select locations of PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
- Keto King Cake, Gluten-free King Cake and Dairy and Egg-free King Cake:
- Allergy-friendly Vegan King Cake (nut free, dairy free, egg free):
- Cher t'Dough at 2014 Hwy. 182 Ste. A in Bayou Vista
- Vegan King Cake:
- Eat Fuel Fleurish, place order on website
MAKE IT DEEP FRIED!:
Churros:
- The Churros Boutique at 5725 Johnston St. in Lafayette
Egg Rolls:
- Nina Creole, find where the food truck will be on her website
MISCELLANEOUS SNACKS AND TREATS:
- Mini Pancakes:
- Pancake Haus, place order on their website
*Cheesecake King Cake Mini Pancakes also available*
- Pancake Haus, place order on their website
- Cotton Candy:
- JuJu's Fluff 'N Stuff, place order via Facebook Messenger
BEVERAGES:
- Latte:
- Huya Craft Coffee at 1901 Ch Metairie Pkwy. Ste. 1 in Youngsville
- Coffee:
- The Healthy Hangout at 203 Wallace Broussard Rd. in Carencro
- Mardi Gras Coffee Flight:
- LA Cheesecake Bakery at 243 Knollwood Dr. in Lafayette
- Cappuccino:
- Rêve Coffee Roasters at 200 Jefferson St. in Lafayette
- Daiquiris:
- Gator's at 1408 W. LaSalle St. in Ville Platte
- Daiquiri Island at 5410 Cameron St. in Scott
- Daiquiris Supreme at 4680 Johnston St. in Lafayette
- Pop's Poboys at 740 Jefferson St. in Lafayette
- Soda:
- Drug Emporium at 505 Bertrand Dr. in Lafayette
- Martini:
- Tchoup's MidCity Restaurant and Bar at 117 S. College Rd. in Lafayette
- Dean-O's Pizza at 305 Bertrand Dr. in Lafayette
- DON'S Seafood at 4309 Johnston in Lafayette
- Corner Bar of Lafayette at 3103 Johnston St. in Lafayette
- Cocktail:
- Lagneaux's at 445 Ridge Rd. in Lafayette
- White Russian:
- Lagneaux's at 445 Ridge Rd. in Lafayette