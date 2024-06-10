LIST: Juneteenth events planned in Acadiana

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

The SWLA Juneteenth Committee tells us that back in 1865, it was on June 19th that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

Here's a list of Juneteenth events planned in Acadiana's parishes.

IBERIA PARISH

June 15 - Second Annual Juneteenth Student Poetry Contest awards ceremony

The Shadows-on-the-Teche holds its Second Annual Juneteenth Student Poetry Contest. Using “The Hill We Climb” by poet Amanda Gorman as a prompt, Iberia Parish public school students were invited to write poems to commemorate the Juneteenth National Holiday. The theme of the competition was “Freedom and Justice for All.”

The award ceremony will be on Saturday, June 15th, 10:30 a.m., at the Sliman Theatre in New Iberia. Winners of the competition will be announced in two categories: middle school and high school. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each category. Students who placed will have the opportunity to read their poems.

Judges for the competition are former Louisiana Poet Laureates Darrell Bourque, Dr. Mona Lisa Saloy, and John Warner Smith.

The event is free to the public. Students and teachers at Iberia Parish public schools are especially encouraged to attend, as well as their family and friends. For additional information, contact John Warner Smith, Executive Director of the Shadows-on-the-Teche at (337)-369-6446 or at jwsmith@savingplaces.org

June 15 - Juneteenth Skate Jam, starting at noon in the Bayou Wheels Skatepark in New Iberia.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Juneteenth Committee's mission is to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating the community about African American heritage, and by promoting positive cultural interaction. Every year, the SWLA Juneteenth Committee hosts various events in honor of the Juneteenth (June 19th) Holiday, including the SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival.

Here's a list of planned activities:

June 14 - The Juneteenth Story 7:30pm, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

June 15 - The Juneteenth Story 7:30pm, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

June 16 - The Juneteenth Story 2pm, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

June 17, 2024; Move the Mindset: Juneteenth Commemoration

6pm – 8:30pm, Downtown Convention Center, 124 Buchanan St. Lafayette

June 18 - 40 Acres and a Mule; 6:00pm, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan Street, Lafayette

June 19 - Juneteenth Flag Raising

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet and representatives of the SWLA Juneteenth Committee will raise the Juneteenth flag, officially declaring the Juneteenth Celebration. The ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. at Lafayette City Hall, 705 W. University Avenue.

Noon - Juneteenth Reception in the foyer of City Hall, 705 West University Avenue, Lafayette

June 19 - Lyrical Expressions-Spoken Word-Open Mic 5:30-7:30pm, Historic Heymann Park, 1500 S Orange St, Lafayette

June 21 - Juneteenth Banquet / Pageant; 6:30pm-9:30pm, Downtown Convention Center, 124 Buchanan St. Lafayette

June 22 - Juneteenth Festival; - 4:30pm-8:30pm – Historic Heymann Park, 1500 S Orange St, Lafayette

ST. LANDRY PARISH

June 14 - Juneteenth Celebration La La Gala