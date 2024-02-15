List: Fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during 2024 Lent

Below is a list of fish fry Friday events around Acadiana during the 2024 Lenten season. If you would like to add your event to the list, email news@katctv.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Holy Cross Church

Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council 7275 fish fry every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday. 413 Robley Dr. Broadmoor subdivision. Catfish, French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, $12 per plate. Serving 4pm-7pm. Drive thru only.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

600 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70508

Fish fries are held each Friday during Lent from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. You can drive through or dine in at their Parish Life Center. $10.00 dinner includes fried fish, coleslaw, potato salad (drinks and dessert are available for an extra charge).

St. Edmond Catholic Church

4131 W Congress St.

Lafayette, LA 70506

Knights of Columbus Annual Lenten Fish Fry. Drive through only. $12 per plate which includes portion of fried fish, home made potato salad, homemade coleslaw and buttered bread. Every Friday during Lent from Feb. 16 thru March 22 from 4:30 pm to 7 pm at the Family Center.

More events will be added to this last.

