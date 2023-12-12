List: Christmas lights around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — Earlier this season, we featured the houses of Beverly drive in Lafayette as they officially lit up for the holiday season.

Eight houses covered in lights, all dancing along to the same song and collecting donations to go to Healing House.

However, they are so many more places to visit in Acadiana if you're in the mood for holiday light sightseeing.

We asked you guys where the best Christmas lights are, and here is what y'all came up with!

Below is a parish-by-parish list of addresses that did it up this holiday season (including a special featured section at the end!).

If you would like to add your street, neighborhood or property to this list, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com. This list will be updated as we receive information.

ACADIA PARISH:



601 Napp St. in Church Point

IBERIA PARISH:



214 Florida St. in Jeanerette

117 Guadalajara St. in New Iberia

LAFAYETTE PARISH:



203 Janin Rd. in Broussard*

212 Brumley Ln. in Duson*

612 Farmington Dr. in Lafayette

One Church Acadiana at 211 JB Rd. in Lafayette

One Church Acadiana also sponsors a Christmas Light Tour throughout Acadiana each holiday season known as the "12 Yards of Christmas." Over the years, the tour has grown and now includes a few more than 12 yards. They have created a map tour for you to follow to hit all of the included addresses, which can be found here. I will also include those addresses throughout the list with an asterisk (*) to show they are a part of the "12 Yards of Christmas" tour.

The Beverly Drive light show, beginning at 305 Beverly Dr. in Lafayette and continuing down the street

Christmas at Bridge Point Farms at 115 Enterprise Blvd. in Lafayette

This drive-through light show will is running from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 24. Tickets are $25 for cars and trucks, $40 for vans and $100 for buses and trolleys. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

300 Winnipeg Ave. in Lafayette

513 Cambridge Dr. in Lafayette*

508 Cambridge Dr. in Lafayette*

303 Doug Dr. in Lafayette*

214 Saxon Dr. in Lafayette*

108 Deer Lake Ln. in Lafayette*

112 Chimney Rock Blvd. in Lafayette*

132 Acres Dr. in Lafayette*

127 Acres Dr. in Lafayette*

104 Sumter Ln. in Lafayette*

200 Candlelight Dr. in Lafayette*

204 Presence Dr. in Lafayette*

811 W. Bonaire Dr. in Lafayette*

100 Prairie View Dr. in Lafayette*

109 Beauchamp Ln. in Lafayette*

211 J B Rd. in Lafayette*

104 Bandelier Dr. in Lafayette*

103 Britain Cir. in Lafayette*

137 S. Milan Ct. in Lafayette*

615 Gerald Dr. in Lafayette*

163 Antigua Dr. in Lafayette*

3 Camellia Cr. in Lafayette*

The Rivers Bend Estates neighborhood off of Camellia Dr. in Lafayette

102 Captain Rick Dr. in Youngsville*

228 Forest Grove Dr. in Youngsville*

200 Valcour Pl. in Youngsville*

The 200 block of Bluegrass Cr. in Youngsville

ST. MARTIN PARISH:



2029 Gerard St. in St. Martinville

VERMILION PARISH:



The Merry Meaux Holiday Light Show at 12425 Beau Soleil in

Abbeville

Abbeville 7105 High Point Dr. in Maurice*

NEW IBERIA DECORATED CHRISTMAS CONTEST:

New Iberia Decorated, run by Mark Boyancé, is a Facebook page that features the best-decorated houses in New Iberia each season. Right now, they are nearing the end of their Christmas decorations contest. Official judging will be Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, and people's choice judging will be Tuesday, Dec. 19. The winners will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 20. Below is the list of addresses that are currently being featured by New Iberia Decorated for their yard decorations. All of these addresses are located in New Iberia unless otherwise stated.:



706 Landview Dr.

1409 Bonnet St.

Timberstone Drive

2111 Cherry Palm Cir.

The light show at 211 Estate Dr.

611 Jacqueline Dr.

6414 Daspit Rd.

419 Lucerne Dr.

The light show at 319 Lucerne Dr.

1902 Jane St.

117 Guadalajara St.

1005 Christopher St.

132 Alameda St.

202 Duperier Ave.

231 Duperier Ave.

656 E. Main St.

615 E. Main St.

601 Bayard St.

512 Brooke Dr.

3806 E. Admiral Doyle Dr.

2210 Darnall Rd.

514 W. St. Peter St.

824 Julia St.

823 Julia St.

908 Julia St.

4005 Walnut Dr.

And a few honorable mentions outside of New Iberia:

7654 Cemetery Hwy in St. Martinville The light show at 2410 S. Hubertville Rd. in Jeanerette The light show at 20415 Hwy. 90 Frontage in Jeanerette



Again, if you would like to see your address featured on this list, email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com, and it will be added!

