List: Back-to-school supply drives and events around Acadiana

ACADIANA, La. — Back-to-school will be here before you know it, so it's time to start thinking about school supplies.

Whether you're looking to donate, collect, or get them blessed, here are the school supply events happening around Acadiana.

This is a growing list, so if you have a drive or event that you would like to include, please email calyn.lamanno@katctv.com.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Blessings in a Backpack

Little Blessings Academy is assisting families in need with its community back-to-school drive, which began July 8 and ends July 30.

There are a few ways you can get involved:

Donating new, unused school supplies at any of the drop-off locations: Little Blessings of Carencro at 104 Four Park Rd. in Lafayette Little Blessings of Scott at 3109 W. Willow St. in Scott Little Blessings of Broussard at 901 E. Main St. in Broussard Little Blessings of Milton at 400 W. Milton Ave. in Lafayette Little Blessings of Lafayette at 215 Rue Louis XIV in Lafayette Little Blessings of Youngsville at 214 Church St. in Youngsville Little Blessings of Breaux Bridge at 1822 Rees St. in Breaux Bridge Little Blessings of West Lafayette at 801 Pandora St. in Lafayette Mini Me Learning Academy at 3044 Verot School Rd. in Lafayette Guchereau Learning Academy at 609 S. College Rd. in Lafayette Gingerbread House I at 517 Vicnaire St. in New Iberia Gingerbread House II at 606 Rue De Lion in New Iberia

Purchasing items directly from the Amazon Wishlist:

Giving a monetary donation, which Little Blessings Academy will match

If you are in need or would like to nominate a family in need, you can apply to receive a backpack by filling out this confidential form: Apply to receive a backpack

Pack the Backpack

Gifting Grace Project is holding its Pack the Backpack drive for homeless children in Acadiana from July 1 to July 31, with volunteer events happening from August 1 to August 6.

There are a few ways you can get involved:

The main event to pack the backpacks will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Mendoza Ford at 7951 Maurice Ave. in Maurice

ACADIA PARISH

Back 2 School Bash

Rayne Temple Church is hosting their Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, August 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This city-wide, faith-based event is free to the public and will feature the "True Mission Matters" Project, live music, dancing, the Get Hyped Program, free food and drinks, and a free backpack giveaway while supplies last.

Location: Rayne Depot Square at 101 E. Texas Ave. in Rayne

IBERIA PARISH

Stuff the Bus

Baristas at The Main Cup have constructed a "school bus" cardboard box in the lobby of the coffee shop to encourage patrons to drop off school supplies to be donated to Loreauville Elementary and High Schools.

The drive began on July 7 and will end on July 27 after the Bougie Burger Back to School Bash.

Location: The Main Cup at 101 N. Main St. in Loreauville

Bougie Burger Back to School Bash

This community event is the culmination to The Main Cup's "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive and will take place on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will have food, music and fun:

Menu: locally-sourced burger, potato wedges and espresso cheesecake

Live music: Nicole Marie and Johnny Chauvin from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Face painting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meals will be available for dine-in or pick-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets will be $30 per person and will include your burger, side, dessert and beverage. You must purchase tickets in advance at The Main Cup.

Location: The Main Cup at 101 N. Main St. in Loreauville

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Back to School Supply Giveaway

The Good Fight Foundation will have their annual back to school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.

The giveaway is first come, first served, with a maximum of three backpacks per vehicle.

Location: 1212 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy. in Lafayette

Backpack Project

Mable's Table is hosting its 9th annual Backpack Project. The volunteer event to stuff the backpacks is on Friday, July 26, from 3 to 5 p.m.

There are a few ways to get involved with the Mable's Table Backpack Project:



Collect supplies to fill backpacks:

Here is the school supply list: School Supply List Here is Mable's Table's Amazon Wishlist: Amazon School supply drop-off locations:

Caroline & Co. at 1800 Kalist Saloom Rd. Ste. 100 in Lafayette Grace Presbyterian Church at 518 Roselawn Blvd. in Lafayette Evangeline Bank at 711 W. Congress in Lafayette

Donate to Mable's Table: PayPal

Volunteer with your family to fill 300 backpacks and 100 homework kits

Location: Volunteer event at Grace Presbyterian Church at 518 Roselawn Blvd. in Lafayette

Mass to Bless the Students

St. Edmond Catholic Church is hosting special masses to bless the students, teachers, school staff and backpacks before the start of school.

There will be three special masses:



Saturday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. (Spanish Mass)

Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4 at 5 p.m.

Location: Saint Edmond Catholic Church at 4131 W. Congress St. in Lafayette

