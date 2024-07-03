List: 4th of July events

Here is a list of 4th of July events around Acadiana.

Acadia Parish

July 4 - Red, Rice and Blue in Crowley

Evangeline Parish

July 4 - Celebration of Independence Day in Ville Platte

Jefferson Davis Parish

July 4 - Jennings Stars & Stripes

Lafayette Parish

July 3 - Youngsville Independence Day Celebration

July 4 - Broussard 4th of July celebration

St. Landry Parish

July 4 - Red, White and Boom in Opelousas

July 4 -Fireworks on the River in Krotz Springs

July 4 - Eunice Fireworks Show

St. Martin Parish

July 4 - Tunes on the Teche 4th of July in Breaux Bridge

St. Mary Parish

July 4 - 4th of July Lake Jam in Morgan City

Vermilion Parish

June 30 - July 4 -Erath 4th of July Celebration