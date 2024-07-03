List: 4th of July events

Here is a list of 4th of July events around Acadiana.
Acadia Parish
July 4 - Red, Rice and Blue in Crowley
Evangeline Parish
July 4 - Celebration of Independence Day in Ville Platte
Jefferson Davis Parish
July 4 - Jennings Stars & Stripes
Lafayette Parish
July 3 - Youngsville Independence Day Celebration
July 4 - Broussard 4th of July celebration
St. Landry Parish
July 4 - Red, White and Boom in Opelousas
July 4 -Fireworks on the River in Krotz Springs
July 4 - Eunice Fireworks Show
St. Martin Parish
July 4 - Tunes on the Teche 4th of July in Breaux Bridge
St. Mary Parish
July 4 - 4th of July Lake Jam in Morgan City
Vermilion Parish
June 30 - July 4 -Erath 4th of July Celebration