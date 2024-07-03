Heading to fireworks in MC? Here's the traffic plan

The Lake Jam will once again be held on the Lake End Parkway, the extension near the Judges Stand, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on the 4th of July. The parkway boat ramp will be closed to the public during the event. Other boat ramps, such as Lake End Park, will need to be utilized to access Lake Palourde. This will be a fun-filled day with bands and food trucks for everyone to enjoy.

The evening will conclude with the annual 4th of July Fireworks display, beginning at 9:00 p.m. Due to the large amount of traffic expected to be congested in this area, Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department have developed a plan.

After the fireworks display, LA 70 will be converted to contraflow at the main gate of Lake End Park at Fig Street. Officers with the Morgan City Police Department, assisted by the Morgan City Fire Department, will be positioned throughout the route to flow traffic out of this area as efficiently as possible.

At 8:45 p.m., all Northbound traffic on LA 70 at Veterans Blvd. going towards Lake End Park will be shut down. The fireworks start promptly at 9:00 p.m., so if you plan on viewing them at the Lake End Park or the Lake End Parkway, get there early. If you arrive after the road is closed, you will not be able to access these areas and turned around. This will give appropriate time to clear LA 70 for contraflow.

After the fireworks have concluded, all traffic exiting Lake End Park Way will exit the assigned gate into the Southbound Lane of LA 70, coming into Morgan City. If you are heading northbound towards Stephensville, you can do so, as Contraflow does not begin until the main gate of Lake End Park, located on LA 70 @ Fig Street. All traffic exiting the parkway will hold the right lane of travel until past Oschner St. Mary, where you can either continue straight to Sixth Street or turn left on Ninth Street.

All traffic exiting the main gate of Lake End Park at LA 70 and Fig Street will be directed to the Northbound Lane (Left-Hand Lane) and head southbound. Everyone must hold this lane of travel until reaching Victor II Blvd. Once reaching Victor II Blvd, traffic will be directed to turn left on Victor II. No traffic will be able to utilize Fig Street.

