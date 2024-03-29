LFT employee is glad to see the airports growth in their 14 years

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Lafayette Regional Airport, the recent renovations from 2022 make traveling for Easter feel like a breath of fresh air.

The three-year, $150 million project has expanded the airport with the addition of:

120,000 square feet, twice the size of the existing terminal.

966 parking spots, an increase of more than 200 parking spaces when compared to the existing terminal.

Two (2) TSA security screening lines with the ability to add a third line.

194 security cameras throughout the terminal, covering all public areas.

Five (5) departure and arrival gates – all with new jet bridges.

Two (2) Mothers’ Rooms located in the terminal.

A Service Animal Relief Area (SARA) located inside the terminal.

Solomon Moses has been working in the Lafayette Regional Airport since 2010, long before it's updated look. He's seen many changes over the years, but one thing he enjoys is working at the airport and seeing people passing by on their travels,

Moses tells KATC that seeing how much LFT has grown, will just make those in the city more adventurous.

"Everybody do travel Lafayette because it's local and it's close, we have a lot of people that are coming from Lake Charles, Alexandria, Baton Rouge and Lafayette is doing good for it's flying," he says.

If you are choosing to just stay in town this weekend but want to keep updated with all future flights, you can check them out here.