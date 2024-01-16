LCG and Catholic Charities of Acadiana partner to provide warming shelter in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana is facing freezing temperatures this week, leaving those without proper heating or homes wondering where to seek refuge.

Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, emphasizes the pressing need for additional warming centers in the city during these low temperatures.

"We are not used to it being this cold so our thoughts are towards those experiencing homeless or those who don't have adequate heat. Here at Catholic Charities of Acadiana we provide shelter for about 160 men and woman and children and veterans on every night of the week, our shelters are at capacity. We are increasing that capacity in order to take in extra folks but there is more folks that are unsheltered," Broussard said.

Seven hundred people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness are killed from hypothermia annually in the United States according to National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

LCG is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana and have opened a warming shelter at George Dupuis Recreation Center.

"What we will be providing for those people is a safe comfortable place to seek refugee," says LFD Training Chief Troy Gauthier. "So we have cots and blankets and little kit of things they may need while they are staying here and some warm food for them and we are just gonna help them get through this uncomfortable weather."

Joesph St. Amant is currently living at the Emily House Shelter. He knows first hand how life-threatening these weather conditions can be.

"It's very dangerous hypothermia you can not wake up from its a very serious problem with the cold weather and you have no place implemented except for these shelters," St. Amant says.

He urges those out in the cold, to find shelter and keep warm.

"Get out the cold, trust me you do not want to be in this predicament, you can die from this. If they got to open up more places, I'm sure they will open up more places," St. Amant said.

The Dupuis Recreation Center at Brown Park, located at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road, will open its doors at 12:00 pm on Monday. Public transportation services will be available from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) warming center is set to stay operational until Wednesday, ensuring shelter for individuals until temperatures rise above freezing.