Lafayette Firefighters discover body after house fire

On Tuesday, Lafayette firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of NW Evangeline Thruway. The fire was reported at 4:16 pm.

The home suffered heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

While examining the collapsed structure, investigators say a male victim was discovered in the burnt rubble.

The fire took over 20 minutes to be controlled but completely destroyed the house.

One tenant who shares the same landlord with the house that caught on fire, says they were shocked at the outcome.

"He was more heartbroken and after I told him they found an unidentified body he was more concerned after that," says Stephen Ledet.

KATC asked if the male victim found inside could be someone who was just looking for a place to escape the cold weather.

"Most definitely because the house was abandoned it was being worked on and fixed to be rented out so it had to be someone who wasn't living here," he says.

In a statement by the Lafayette Fire Department, they say no one was authorized to stay in the house.

"I seen a couple of times, I seen people doing that especially when it gets cold. They find somewhere to sleep and lay their head," Ledet said.

According to the Lafayette Parish Coroners Office, the body will be transferred to the The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Laboratory for further identification.