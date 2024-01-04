Lafayette City and Parish Council Members Sworn In for New Blanco-Boulet Administration

LAFAYETTE, La. — It’s inauguration day in Lafayette Parish. Over at the Cajundome Convention Center, Monique Blanco-Boulet became the parish's first female elected into the Mayor-President seat.

Among her, other members of the Lafayette Consolidated Government were also sworn in marking the start of the next four years.

KATC spoke with one council member about their hope for future.

Newly-elected council member Thomas Hooks, representing District 4, tells KATC that the he’s looking forward to serving the community.

"Everybody is really excited about working together," Hooks said. "The voters and constituents have been great too, reaching out with issues. Things they are curious about and so I'm really looking forward to serving and getting to know everybody working with me the next four years."

In her inauguration speech, Monique Blanco-Boulet promised transparency and her commitment to the city.

The new administration and newly-elected parish council members are set to take over immediately.