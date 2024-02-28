Keeping kids in a positive rhythm

LAFAYETTE, La. — A recent study by the CDC shows Louisiana having the highest rates of anxiety and depression in the nation over the past three years.

The rates are 5.6 percent higher than the national average.

However, an initiative aims to provide connections and musical therapy among both children and adults through the power of music.

For 11 years Pucci Percussion, a drumming class at PARC Village on Moss Street has empowered those who attend the class express themselves through the power of the drum.

“I have a background in mental health and behavioral health," says Herb Green, percussionist and teacher of the class. "I saw there was a problem with young boys getting in to trouble and so I wanted to use Pucci Percussion as mentoring tool for the community.

After seeing a lack of mental health resources for young children, Green wanted to bring a positive change to the city.

“The kids get a kick out of it," he says. "They get to perform at festivals and various places in the city and abroad outside of Lafayette. We recently went to New York to study at the Harlem School for the Arts.”

One student has been part of the program for three years and tells KATC what he has learn.

“It's a really a fun environment, he tries to teach self control how to go towards peace and not anger towards others," says Michael Mallory.

He tells KATC his favorite part about being a part of Pucci Percussion.

“It's giving me a world of opportunity, thanks to him we travel to various places like Dallas, Houston, and New York. It showed me to a bunch of different people and opened me up to the world and show me what I can do,” he says.

For Green, teaching others to tune out their negative emotions can help them in learning self-compassion.

“It's a really deep sense of respect for the drum and the significance that it plays in all our lives because without the rhythm, the first beat we ever had was in our hearts. So the rhythm of life is very important that it stays positive and it keeps negativity away," he says.

