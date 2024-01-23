January is acknowledged as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, urging everyone to remain vigilant

LAFAYETTE, La. — January is nationally designated as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, shedding light on a issue acknowledged by theU.S. Department of Justice. Human trafficking has surged by 49% from 2011 to 2021, evolving into a nationwide epidemic.

To safeguard our community in Acadiana, residents must remain vigilant. KATC interviewed Kourtneii Henderson, Human Trafficking Coordinator at Hearts of Hope, a local sexual trauma center.

Henderson emphasizes the importance of recognizing potential signs and being cautious in various situations.

"Potential offenders will go ahead and will meet that individual or meet that child, or victim online and build a relationship with them. So be extremely cautious when doing that. Just pay attention to your surroundings when out and about, be cautious at night sometimes. Just to make sure you understand and see everything going on around you." says Henderson.

The targeted demographic consisting of young females, under the age of 17.

"So with our Lafayette region, it's a lot of teenagers that we are seeing that it is happening to. We do see more females then males that are being reported," Henderson said.

In 2023, Lafayette Police Department investigated 10 human trafficking cases, resulting in 6 arrests. Those that weren't solved in the city, were sent to the District Attorney's Office.

Sgt. Robin Green, Public Informations Officer, highlights the efforts to target the most vulnerable individuals, breaking the stigma that trafficking is solely linked to poverty.

"A lot of times people think human trafficking is based on poverty, a perssons living situation. It goes a little more into detail because sometimes you have juveniles that live in dysfunctional or disrupted household," said Sgt. Green.

Human trafficking not only affecting the victim, but the whole family dynamic.

"So, it does have an impact on a family as a whole. Sometimes I know a lot of the parents don't realize some of the things going on. It's a shock for them when they are told "Hey this is what is going on, this is what is happening". Most parents wanna say ok how do I help my child?" says Henderson.

If you or or someone you know are victims of human trafficking, click here to find out more information and resources to get help.

You can also text or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 (TTY:711) *Text 233733 for Live Chat.