IT outage causes delays at airports nationwide: What about Acadiana air travel?

Airports across the country dealt with delays Friday morning, thanks to a massive IT outage affecting companies around the world.

Many of these airports are experiencing delays thanks to a forced grounding of planes, some causing travelers to re-book their flights.

Thankfully, flights here locally do not appear to have much of a delay at last check — though United, American Airlines, and Delta are reporting they are impacted by this outage.

Here's a look at the current status of flights out of Lafayette (LFT).

Here is a look at the current status of flights out of Lake Charles (LCH).

Another tool you might find helpful, FlightAware, is available here if there's a specific flight you'd like to track.

KATC has a crew deployed at the Lafayette Regional Airport bringing you the latest updates on GMA. Once GMA is over, our news team will keep you updated on the air and online as more information pertaining to the outage comes in.

