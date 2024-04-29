Watch Now
Is your school closed today?

KATC
Posted at 5:18 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 07:26:20-04

All schools in Jefferson Davis Parish, Evangeline Parish and Calcasieu Parish are closed this morning, Monday, 4/29, because of inclement weather moving through the area, according to school board officials.

We will keep you updated with additional closure information as it becomes available.

Be safe out there!

