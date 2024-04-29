Is your school closed today?

All schools in Jefferson Davis Parish, Evangeline Parish and Calcasieu Parish are closed this morning, Monday, 4/29, because of inclement weather moving through the area, according to school board officials.

We will keep you updated with additional closure information as it becomes available.

Be safe out there!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel