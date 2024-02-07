Is throwing trash out becoming more expensive?

LAFAYETTE, La. — For the second year in a row, throwing out trash is costing Youngsville residents more to throw out.

"The city is growing so they have to go up on it,it looks like it's going on every year," says Janel Coussan, a Youngsville resident.

The municipality of Youngsville, in collaboration with Waste Management, its contracted garbage collection service provider, will be increasing trash collection fees from the current rate of $23 to $27 per month.

KATC visited Coussan's residence, where she has resided since the 1970s. Having experienced the rising costs over several decades, she vividly recalls the lowest amount she ever paid for trash collection.



"It was probably $15 maybe $10 to $15 dollars," said Coussan.

She says the rapid growth of the city is contributing to the ongoing expenses.

"Well the town is growing and it looks like we are paying more now," she said.

The increase according to our partners at The Advocate is due to a financial audit that found the city is actually losing money on the garbage services.

Members of city council and Waste Management were unavailable for immediate comment.

Coussan hopes the increases don't continue to happen.

"I don't want it to keep going up every year," Coussan said.

Youngsville City Council will meet this Thursday at their regular meeting to make the final decision on the price increase.