Iowa man dies in Monday crash

An Iowa man died in a crash early Monday on La. 1256, Louisiana State Police say.

Raymond Bradley IV, 40, died in the 5 a.m. crash, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bradley was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima north on LA Hwy 1256. At the same time, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck was stopped in the northbound lane for a traffic signal at the intersection of Carlyss Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima struck the rear of the Peterbilt.

Bradley, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Peterbilt, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind all motorists to make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. While not all crashes are survivable, these precautions can dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed," a release states.

Troop D has investigated 6 fatal crashes resulting in 6 fatalities in 2024.