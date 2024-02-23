Inclusive art studio lets creativity flow

LAFAYETTE, La.. — Over on Pinhook Road, a new inclusive arts academy is giving those in our community with different abilities a place to let their creativity flow.

Mary Kate Lobdell is one student who says the space is a breathe of fresh air.

“I feel good, art is one of my expertise,"Lobdell says. "It feels good like comfortable."

Borderless Color, an art studio that recently opened up this month for those needing a safe, inclusive studio to practice their painting skills.

KATC visited the studio and met Kali Picard, a speech pathologist and artist. Inspired by her own struggles, she opened the studio to make a positive impact on others.

“For a really long time I wanted to merge my passion and speech therapy together," Picard said. "A kid I had a language delay and I didn’t start talking till 3 or 4 and I have dyslexic but art was that segway to help me to learn."

She offers a variety of classes and extends a warm welcome to individuals of all ages with disabilities to join, express, and educate themselves through art.

“It allows a lot for critical thinking to emerge. It allows creativity to emerge and you are looking at the brain in a totally different way. You’re looking it as as malleable you’re looking at it as an opportunity for those neurons to continue growing and make new connections, “ she says.

For Paul G Bosworth, a brain injury survivor, painting can be a form of therapy.

“It’s about having that silver of hope, all you need is a little. With regards to art, it really speaks for the person. Don’t underestimate the power of paint, as the paint comes out, the stories comes out,” says Bosworth.

Lobdell is happy to welcome anyone else to the art class, so they too can start express themselves.

“People need to come, less stress on them cause they can be themselves," she says.

If you are interested in attending a class at Borderless Color, click here.