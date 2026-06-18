In Your Parish: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, June 18, 2026.

ACROSS ACADIANA

CLECO is warning customers that they may see power outages during and after Arthur, encouraging families to report them online through the CLECO app or by calling the customer call center.

Officials are also urging families to stay away from downed power lines, and never to walk, swim, or drive through floodwater.

If water begins rising around your home, they recommend turning off electricity at the main breaker and evacuating.

VERMILION PARISH

The City of Abbeville has a new fire chief — Doris Langlinais, Jr.

Langlinais replaces former chief Jude Mire, who retired after 36 years with the department, a story KATC has been following since the initial announcement in December.

According to city hall, Langlinais was selected because he has spent his career serving and protecting Abbeville — earning a reputation for professionalism, leadership, and a strong focus on public safety.