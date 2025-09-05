In Your Parish Headlines: September 5, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, September 5, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank's Makin' Groceries Mobile Market is making a stop in Lafayette on Friday.

The market will be set up in the St. Anthony Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m, offering attendees affordable grocery items, nutrition advice, recipes, and educational materials.

Organizers say payments can be made using SNAP, cash, credit, or debit.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is participating in a nationwide rescue campaign alongside shelters and rescues across the country.

To support the effort, the shelter is hosting free pet adoption events Friday and Saturday at its location on Dugas Road.

For those unable to attend, additional adoption events are planned throughout September and October. The shelter invites the public to visit and consider adopting pets in need of a home.

ST. MARY PARISH

Those still feeling the spirit of the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival are invited to stop by an exhibit honoring nearly a century of history.

The display showcases 90 years of festival memories through photographs, memorabilia, and personal stories, highlighting the traditions of Louisiana's working coast.

The exhibit is open at the Pharr Chapel United Methodist Fellowship Hall in Morgan City until Saturday. Admission is free.