Six zero-dollar adoption events set in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) will join animal shelters and rescues across the country to participate in the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)’s Rescue Effect campaign to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and place more animals into loving homes. During this effort, LASCC will offer six $0 adoption events between August and October.

LASCC, located at 410 N Dugas Road, is open Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. All animal fees will be waived, and free black wire crates will be given to those who adopt a dog on the following dates:

August 1-2

August 8-9

September 5-6

September 12-13

October 17-18

October 24-25

Most shelters across the country are full with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in care before being adopted. Choosing to adopt helps the animal you take home and supports many more by freeing up space and resources. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages and an array of wonderful personalities, and if you aren’t able to adopt, temporarily fostering also helps free up space for other animals in need, organizers say.

Launching in August and continuing through October, The Rescue Effect is the ASPCA’s national campaign dedicated to helping organizations increase adoptions and engage the public. This year, the ASPCA is providing $2 million in grants to cover adoption fees and support operations at many participating shelters and rescue groups across the country. LASCC was awarded $30,000 for the six free adoption events throughout August, September, and October.

For more information about LASCC, visit lafayettela.gov/lascc or learn more about the ASPCA’s Rescue Effect campaign at [ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect]ASPCA.org/TheRescueEffect.