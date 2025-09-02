In Your Parish Headlines: September 2, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

IBERIA PARISH

Beginning Tuesday, street improvements will be underway throughout the City of New Iberia.

Crews will perform reconstruction Monday through Friday, and some Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following roadways:



Gajan St. – St. Peter St E to Bernard St

Dorothy Cir. – Deare St to Cul-de-sac

Elliot St. – Evangline St to Dead End (East and West)

Seal St. – Fontelieu Dr to Deare St

School St. – Cherokee St to Deare St

Peach St. – Adrian St – Dead End

Dogwood Ave. – Jefferson Terrace Blvd to Peach St)

Work on each street is expected to last about three weeks. Closure signs, barricades, and detour signs will be in place to direct traffic, officials say.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette City and Parish Councils are scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

The agenda includes the finalization of federal Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds for local groups that focus on homeless services. Other items up for discussion can be found here.

The parish meeting begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the city meeting at 5:30 p.m., both inside City Hall.

Tuesday marks the last day of Lafayette's annual Open Book Period.

Property owners are encouraged to review assessments and ask questions before values are finalized for the 2025 tax year.

Residents can visit the Assessor’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are not required, but can be scheduled.

Click here for more information.