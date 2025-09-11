In Your Parish Headlines: September 11, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Thursday, September 11, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

Louisiana Highway 91 at the Estherwood Pontoon Bridge will close on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the Department of Transportation and Development, the closure is necessary to allow crews to perform maintenance repairs on the bridge.

Officials advise drivers to seek alternative routes. No emergency vehicles will be permitted in the area during the closure.

In Your Parish Headlines: Acadia, September 11, 2025

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations on Thursday in preparation for the Lydia Food Festival this weekend.

Crews will start spraying around sunset in the following areas:



South of Highway 90 from College Road to the Port of Iberia

North to south from Highway 90/Darnall Road to John Lewis Road

Weeks Park

Bayou Jack

Freyou Road

All points in between

Operations are expected to last about one hour, according to the mosquito control district.

To minimize exposure, residents are asked to remain indoors during dusk and dawn.

In Your Parish Headlines: Iberia, September 11, 2025

ACROSS ACADIANA

Thursday marks 24 years since the deadliest attack on United States soil. Thousands of lives were lost on September 11, 2001.

To commemorate the 24th anniversary, several memorial events are happening across the country, including in Acadiana.

You can find a parish-by-parish list of events posted here.