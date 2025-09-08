Local events pay tribute to 24th anniversary of 9/11

Below are events happening to commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11.

The Lafayette Fire Department 24th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 will be held Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street, Downtown Lafayette

WHO: Lafayette Fire Department is hosting its annual 9/11 event. The public is invited.

DETAILS: Lafayette Fire Department and first responders throughout the parish will pay respect to the fallen heroes and victims in the 9/11 attack 24 years ago. This year will mark the 24th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America killing nearly 3,000 people. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost. A moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will be delivered. The general public is invited to attend.