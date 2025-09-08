Local events pay tribute to 24th anniversary of 9/11

Below are events happening to commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11.
The Lafayette Fire Department 24th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 will be held Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street, Downtown Lafayette
WHO: Lafayette Fire Department is hosting its annual 9/11 event. The public is invited.
DETAILS: Lafayette Fire Department and first responders throughout the parish will pay respect to the fallen heroes and victims in the 9/11 attack 24 years ago. This year will mark the 24th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America killing nearly 3,000 people. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost. A moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will be delivered. The general public is invited to attend.
City of Lake Charles to Hold 9/11 Memorial Rededication Ceremony and Salute to First Responders
LAKE CHARLES, La. — The City of Lake Charles will honor Patriots Day on Thursday, September 11, with a 9/11 Memorial Rededication Ceremony and Salute to First Responders. The ceremony, which includes a flag-raising, is open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m.
Originally dedicated on September 11, 2005, the memorial offers a serene space for reflection, remembrance, and tribute to the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Over the years, it has stood as a testament to the resilience of the American spirit and the values that unite our nation.
In recent months, the memorial has undergone renovations to make necessary repairs and upgrades, including a refreshed and expanded entryway. The Ribbon of Souls, featuring a mosaic glass piece for each life lost in the attacks, has also been refurbished.
The memorial also features two steel beams from the World Trade Center and a limestone slab from the Pentagon, honoring two local sons lost in the attacks: Kevin Yokum and Russell Keene.
Citizens can keep up with City of Lake Charles news at www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com] and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana [facebook.com].