In Your Parish Headlines: October 8, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Volunteers are still needed for Festivals of Acadians et Créoles. According to organizers, volunteers play a significant role in ensuring that the three-day festival runs smoothly.

A volunteer orientation will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Girard Park near the basketball courts. During the event, volunteers will receive parking passes, review their assignments, and have the chance to ask any questions.

To sign up, click here.

In Your Parish Headlines: Lafayette, October 8, 2025

A Job Fair Prep Rally will take place at the Goodwill Acadiana Opportunity Campus on Congress Street Wednesday. Attendees will receive résumé and interview preparation and learn about dressing for success, professionalism, etiquette, and elevator pitch coaching, according to Louisiana Economic Development Authority.

To register for the prep rally, call Goodwill Acadiana's Mission Services at (337) 769-7650.

An Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair is scheduled for October 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the Heymann Convention Center.

For more information on both events, click here.

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations on Wednesday.

Crews will begin spraying around sunset in the following areas:



Coteau Holmes

Walet

Braquet Rd.

Harold Landry

Daspit

Gaubert

Cemetery Rd.

All points in between

Operations are expected to last one hour, according to the mosquito control district.

To minimize exposure, residents are asked to stay indoors during dusk and dawn.