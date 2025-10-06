Your guide to all things Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festivals Acadiens et Créoles returns to Girard Park, October 10–12, 2025, bringing together the best of Cajun and Creole music, food, and art. Now in its 51st year, the festival continues its legacy as a free, three-day celebration of Acadiana’s vibrant traditions, offering an authentic experience for both locals and visitors.

Five Stages of Music: From the driving rhythms of Zydeco to the soulful melodies of Cajun fiddles, five stages of continuous live music will showcase legendary performers alongside rising stars. Audiences can expect to hear festival favorites as well as new collaborations that keep these living traditions fresh and evolving, according to festival organizers.

Bayou Food Festival: No Louisiana festival is complete without food, and Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is a feast for all the senses. Culture Sur la Table brings the festival kitchen to life with cooking demonstrations from local chefs, featuring dishes from rice and gravy to Cajun-Asian fusion. Throughout the park, food vendors will serve up beloved classics — gumbo, jambalaya, boudin, cracklins, and more.

Louisiana Crafts Fair: Festival-goers can stroll through the Louisiana Craft Fair, where artisans display and sell handmade jewelry, textiles, and woodwork.

Family-Friendly & Free: Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is family-friendly and free to the public, thanks to the generosity of sponsors and community support. With children’s activities, cultural exhibits, and opportunities to dance, the festival welcomes all ages to join in the celebration.

Tour de Attakapas: Warm up your dancing legs with either a 5K, 10K, or the Duathlon (1.5-mile run, 2-mile paddle, 1.5-mile run). Sunday, October 12 | 8:00 a.m. | Girard Park at Audubon Blvd. Register online or onsite.

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Annual Symposium:

Join them for a day of music, stories, and creative energy as they explore how Louisiana's Cajun and Creole cultural movements have shaped, challenged, and metamorphosed popular culture. From radio waves and folk festivals to modern art and language revivals, this event brings together artists, educators, and community leaders working at the crossroads of tradition and innovation.

Hilliard Art Museum I 710 East St. Mary Boulevard

Friday, October 10, 2025 | 9:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Acadian Art Exhibit at the Hillard Art Museum: Franco Fine Arts Exchange presents CORRESPONDANCE: A Reflection of the Movement of the Acadian People Throughout Time, an exhibition where Acadian artists from multiple countries come together more than 250 years after the mass deportation to reflect on their lineage, resiliency, and unwavering joie de vivre. The exhibition will be on display at The Hilliard Art Museum until November 8, 2025.

Louisiana Sports Tent: Come out and watch the game and pass a good time:

Saturday, October 11 — UL Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes (time TBD)

Saturday, October 11 — LSU Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (time TBD)

Sunday, October 12 — New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, 12:00 p.m.

More Than a Festival — A Cultural Tradition: What began in 1974 as a grassroots effort to preserve Cajun and Creole music has grown into a world-renowned event. Today, it draws tens of thousands of visitors who come to experience Louisiana's living heritage in its most joyful form.

Event Details:

Dates: October 10–12, 2025

Times:

Friday: 5:00 - 9:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday: 10 am - 7:30 pm

Location: Girard Park, Lafayette, Louisiana

Admission: Free and open to the public

More Information: www.festivalsacadiens.com