In Your Parish Headlines: October 21, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Police Jury is set to meet tonight to discuss approving the Shallow Lake Solar Project. The special meeting will be held at the Acadia Parish Courthouse, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The jury previously backed a financing agreement for the solar project during a special meeting in June, according to The Crowley Post-Signal.

If approved, the new solar facility would be built near Highway 370 and the Acadia Power Station. The site would cover 454 acres and is projected to produce 100 megawatts of electricity.

Parish leaders expect to collect nearly $20 million in revenue over the project’s 30-year lifespan.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The City of Opelousas is inviting residents to participate in a community workshop this afternoon as part of its Imagine Opelousas Main Street initiative.

The event aims to introduce neighbors to the Louisiana Department of Transportation’s Thriving Communities program and gather feedback on issues including transportation and connectivity, economic development, the built environment, culture, and open space.

According to city officials, Opelousas is one of only six Louisiana Main Street communities selected for the nearly $2 million Thriving Communities grant.

The workshop is being held at the Opelousas Civic Center from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

VERMILION PARISH

Second Harvest Food Bank’s Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market will be parked at the Gueydan Library this morning, offering affordable access to fresh produce and healthy foods.

In addition to groceries, neighbors can find nutrition advice, recipes, and more. SNAP, cash, debit, and credit payments will be accepted.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to noon.

