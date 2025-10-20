In Your Parish Headlines: October 20, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Monday ,October 20, 2025.

EVANGELINE PARISH

A historic landmark in downtown Mamou is now available for purchase, offering potential buyers a unique opportunity to operate multiple businesses under one roof.

The owners of Hotel Cazan announced the 12,600-square-foot property in Evangeline Parish is officially on the market. The building features a bar, malt shop, office and retail spaces, and a penthouse suite, allowing new owners to manage various enterprises while preserving the hotel's historic character.

The property's diverse layout provides flexibility for entrepreneurs looking to establish or expand their business operations in the heart of downtown Mamou.

For more information about the Hotel Cazan sale, interested parties can call 504-427-3641.

ACROSS ACADIANA

Students across Acadiana have until just before midnight to submit their entries for the upcoming Festival of Words writing contest.

The competition is open to all students in grades 3 through 12 and features four categories: poetry, fiction, multimedia, and advertisement. Organizers said students can submit one entry per category.

Winners will be announced the following week and invited to read their winning pieces at the festival on Saturday, November 8.

More information can be found here.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Residents in Jeff Davis Parish still have time to order military signs commemorating veterans in their community.

The town of Lake Arthur will place the signs along Arthur Avenue between November 9 and 16 in honor of Veterans Day. Signs are available for $30, and the application window closes on October 31.

Orders can be placed by contacting city hall. Officials said applicants will need to provide a photo, rank, honors and dates of service for each veteran being honored.