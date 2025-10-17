In Your Parish Headlines: October 17, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, October 17, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette's Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture Department (PARC) will hold a community celebration on Friday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Officials with PARC say the Pink Picnic aims to honor survivors, raise awareness, and support those impacted by breast cancer. The event will also feature free burgers on the grill, line dancing, and community resources.

Activities are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Girard Park Pavilion.

Picture the Power, a statewide photography exhibition, opens at Maison Freetown on Friday.

According to organizers at the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, the exhibit is curated around themes of representation and resilience across Louisiana.

The public is invited to an opening event from 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, click here.

Residents in the City of Jeanerette still have time to request a free smoke alarm installation.

The American Red Cross will host Sound The Alarm - Save a Life on Saturday as part of its nationwide Home Fire Campaign.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ward Eight Recreation Center.

For more information, call (504) 620-3142 or click here.